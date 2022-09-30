..As Osanebi Empowers Market Women

Isoko Nation today declared total support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Making the declaration during a courtesy visit of Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi to Igbide, Isoko South, leaders of Isoko Nation said they are happy and excited to receive Osanebi.

Speaking first, House of Assembly Candidate for Isoko South Constituency 2, Comr. Embrose Uwomano, said Isoko Nation will support Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi massively.

According to Comr. Embrose, the visit of Osanebi to the Community is historic and unprecedented, adding that Omenosa’s coming has shown to Isoko people that the All Progressive Congress rates the area highly.

Notable leader, Evang. Napoleon Eru in his elaborate speech, while highlighting the suffering of Isoko Nation under the Okowa administration, said there is great relief across Delta now because of Agege and Osanebi combination.

Evang. Eru while applauding Agege for choosing a young Deltan in Osanebi as his running mate, stated that Isoko Nation will give their one hundred percent vote to Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

Addressing the people, Osanebi said he was overwhelmed by the show of love From Isoko Nation.

According to Osanebi, this is his first visit to any community in Delta since his emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC, adding that with what he has seen today, it’s safe to say that the All Progressive Congress has locked down Isoko Nation ahead of 2023.

While appreciating leaders of APC in Isoko Nation, Osanebi moved by the spirit empowered market women from Igbide community, saying that Deltans across the twenty five local government area will have a feel of why he was christened Empowerment Master by former Delta Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Rhoda James, Margaret Etobro, Anna Abolo, Jombo Kate, Iroro Meeting, Rose Asaita, Florence Oghene, Abigail Ukpodume, Grace Odegba and Okeoghene Miracle, were amongst the market women empowered.

Highlight of the visit was the receiving of decampees who dumped the PDP for the progressive family, by the Isoko South LGA Chairman of the APC, Egbogbo Vicent.

