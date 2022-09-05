The leadership of the ex-agitators of Isoko Extraction led by the (Generals) GOC Mayor Blessing, Austine Ejabulor, Eziomano Azagba and Paul Agbama, have urged Isoko Youth to shun protests and violence over the pipeline surveillance security contract.

Rising from a meeting which held in Ozoro, the youth leaders congratulated High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo on his pipeline surveillance security contract awarded to him by the federal government of Nigeria.

The ex-agitators said the award of the contract was a good step taken by president Muhammadu Buhari for protection of the nation’s critical assets.

They expressed confidence in the ability of High Chief Tompolo to fulfill the vision of the federal government for the pipeline surveillance security, which they believe would drastically reduce the activities of oil theft and vandalization of oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

In the same vein, the Youth Generals harped on the need for Isoko people, especially the youths to work together in love on issues of common concern.

They also called for support for Hon Joel Onowakpo Thomas who is APC Senatorial candidate to ensure electoral victory in the spirit of unity, mutual tolerance and collaboration with other ethnic nationalities in the Senatorial district.

Mayor Blessing (Gen), while speaking further, appreciated Hon Joel Onowakpor for bringing the positions relating to the surveillance Contract to Isoko nation.

