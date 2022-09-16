.

Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), are among other dignitaries to attend the 2022 edition of the FinTechTour Lecture, which holds in Lagos State, on Thursday, September 22.

The event as packaged by Waka About Africa, holds at LCCI Conference Centre, Ikeja with the theme, “Unlocking Opportunities for Nigerian Businesses,” at 9am.

A statement signed by Nwanma Chinyere Ogidi, Publisher, Waka About Africa, said the lecture will bring together policymakers, media groups, professionals and stakeholders in the ICT, finance, aviation, tourism and culture sectors to interact under one umbrella to share experiences and unlock opportunities.

She said, “The objective of the lecture is to forge a warm relationship among finance, technology and tourism professionals and stakeholders to make them to realize and appreciate the inter-relatedness of these sectors and their importance in the Nigerian economy.”

