…party resolves to move on

… NEC may hold next week

John Alechenu, Abuja

Despite its internal upheavals, the Peoples Democratic Party has insisted that it remains solid and united in its quest to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress come 2023.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said this just as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, threatened to help “the party lose the (2023) election,” following the ongoing war of words between him and the party’s National Chairman, Iyiochia Ayu.

Ologunagba noted that while it may be true that members may disagree on methods, but the fact remains that they are united on the mission to rescue Nigeria.

He said, “Issues are part of family. We are a Political party, we have members with different views, what Nigerians expect usnas a party to do is to solve problems.

“We have differences, we don’t have crisis. We have disagreement of choice. No crisis in PDP, we have differences, which is in human nature.

“This party respects every member of the party. The party even (Governor) Wike agreed that Nigeria is the issue. This party is PDP and not one man party. The organs of the party are working very well.”

Although he declined to address threats contained in Wike’s recent comments, he said, “We do not have a crisis, we have differences like every organic organization. We may not agree on methods but the destination is the same, we want to rescue Nigeria.

“All the leaders have agreed and we are on same mission. This party is on ground. Solid. The party will win the 2023 election. Win majority of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“APC brought us this calamity. We have never been divided like this before. This party brought insecurity.”

He said members of the ruling All Progressives Congress were dumping the party and joining the PDP in droves.

The PDP spokesperson further said, “We are in closer conversations with some leaders in APC to move to PDP, because PDP is where the road is. APC is on life support, is dying by installment.

Speaking on the issue of the party’s campaign council, he said, the list of council members was almost ready and will be forwarded to the National Executive Council for ratification soon.

Ologunagba said, “We must be conscious of every interest so that we don’t miss it. We are going to carry everybody along.”

Vanguard gathered that haven resolved to move ahead with plans and programmes ahead of the elections, party leaders are moving to hold the long awaited NEC meeting next week.

A party source familiar with the matter said, “The NEC meeting is likely to hold next week to ratify the campaign council list of members. By mid this month you will see most of our activities in top gear.”

