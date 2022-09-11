.

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm over the alleged plan of the Federal Government to reintroduce National Grazing Bill at the National Assembly.

The group said it is another plot of the government to freely apportion pieces of land to Fulani herders in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

It, then, called on the federal lawmakers from the southern and Middle-Belt to reject the proposed bill.

IPOB said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Sunday.

The statement partly read: “The family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra is here again to raise alarm over the introduction of National Grazing Reserve Council Bill (NGRCB) to the National Assembly Chambers in Abuja.

“The bill is another way of introducing the waterways bill to hand the Indigenous People’s lands to the fulanis in Nigeria.

“The Government of Nigeria must know that IPOB will always decode their gimmicks from whatever angle they come.

“The waterways bills were testing the waters and this recent Grazing bill instruction is where they plan to spend huge amount of cash to lobby the unaware and uncaring politicians at the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly members especially those from the South and Middle Belt regions must be careful to always watch their backs.

“If they venture and pass this bill against the wish of their people and if they accept bribery or political favour and support such bill, they will live to regret it.”

