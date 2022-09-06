By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has questioned and faulted the non appointment of officers of Igbo extraction as Service Chiefs.

The pro-Biafra group alleged that the appointment of Igbo officers as image makers of security agencies is to cover up the alleged atrocities they are allegedly committing in the South East states.

IPoB, therefore, mocked the Igbo spokesmen of the respective security outfits that if they are not suitable to be Service Chiefs’ appointments in Nigeria, they should know that they have no jobs in the security architecture of Nigeria, but only a useful tool to ridicule Ndigbo and for the promotion of the agenda of Igbo enemies.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the Government of Nigeria is using Igbo officers as the spokespersons in the security architecture to cover their evil deeds. It regretted that only Igbo men are considered as propaganda tools for Nigerian Government security agencies.

“Following the incessant crimes and false information always dropped from many security formations in Nigeria, through Igbo men and officers, to launder the image of Nigerian security outfits and its agents, we, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of the great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert the Igbo security officers in Nigeria security agencies to organize themselves, and to let them know that they have no jobs in security architecture of Nigeria, but only a useful tool to ridicule Ndigbo and for the promotion of Caliphate agenda.

“It is so sad that only Igbo men are considered as propaganda tools and lying machines for the Nigeria Government and their security agencies whose agenda is to conquer indigenous people and tribes in Nigeria and forcefully fulanize and Islamize them in Nigeria.

“The three key and major security agencies in Nigeria appointed Igbo men spokesmen. Even at the state levels, they appointed Igbo men or women in respective states as their spokespersons. In the Nigerian Army, it is General Onyema Nwachukwu; Nigeria Police have outgoing ACP Frank Mba as its spokesperson. Mr. Peter Afunanya, an Igbo man is the DSS spokesman. Our question is why Nigeria security agencies appoint Igbo men or females as image makers but refused to appoint them as service or security Chiefs in Abuja?”

