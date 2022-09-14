By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Wednesday, said that the current leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, led by Prof. George Obiozor has demonstrated sincere and genuine willingness and commitment to ensuring that there is adequate security in Igbo land, just as it is ensuring that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu regains his freedom.

IPoB however lambasted the immediate past leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, describing it as a bad omen to Ndigbo, just as it accused it of being responsible for the infiltration of terrorist Fulani herdsmen in South East, because some of them were hobnobbing with them for selfish political reasons, which never materialized.

This is even as a leader of IPoB Mr. Tochukwu Malachy Obi, has warned criminals who masquerade as unknown gunmen to stop impersonating and dropping IPOB name, saying that the group is not involved in killings anywhere in Biafra land.

Obi who expressed dissatisfaction that some hoodlums masquerading as has unknown gun men are using the name of is to kill and cause all kinds of havoc, maintained that IPoB is a non violent group that does not shed blood of anyone no matter the provocation, urged the perpetrators of such evil killing to stop involving the name of IPoB.

Obi also warned Nigerian security operatives against tagging the criminals they killed or arrested as IPOB members, insisting that IPoB members were not and can never be criminals, saying the security agencies were only trying to give IPOB a bad name when they fail in their duties.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Ohaneze Ndigbo under Nwodo was a bad omen for Ndigbo” alleged that the security architecture of the South East Region was destroyed during the regime of the immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

“Unlike Nnia Nwodo’s regime, the current leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo as led by Prof. George Obiozor, has demonstrated their genuine and sincere willingness and commitment to ensuring that there is security in Igbo land and they have also worked to ensure that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu regains his freedom.

However, we want the Prof. Obiozor’s led leadership of Ohaneze to put in more effort. The worst thing that ever happened to Ndigbo was the leadership of the immediate past regime of Ohaneze Ndigbo and their co-travellers in Igboland.”

