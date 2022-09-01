By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has called for mutual working collaboration between it and the Public Complaints Commission for sustainable seamless traffic management and ensuring peace in the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who made the call during a courtesy visit of the commission to LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos added that it has become necessary for the collaboration as part of the ongoing reforms to reposition the agency.

Oreagba commended the commission for giving hope to the hopeless and making sure complaints are promptly resolved after diligent investigation.

He however, noted that most complaints from members of the public particularly motorists against officers of the authority are frivolous in nature and mostly done out of wooing public sentiments.

According to Oregba, “We are ready to cooperate with the commission during investigation on any complaints from the public and information sharing where necessary

“We wish to add by informing well meaning and concern Lagos residents and motorists that we have various windows through which complaints can be channelled for prompt action”

08174722227, 08100565860

WhatsApp line: 08129928579

Twitter:@followlastma

Instagram: EKOLASTMA

Facebook: EKOLASTMA

“Such complaints sent via any of the above window shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch”

He therefore, urged the general Lagos road users to abide by the State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

During his presentation, the Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission Hafeez Odunewu, said the Commission aims at correcting administrative anomalies in the discharge of public functions as they affect the citizens and residents between person (s) to person (s), especially on administrative procedure that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.

He however, commended LASTMA for effectively discharging it’s statutory responsibilities.

