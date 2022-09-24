…says there will be no peace without justice, truth

By Chinedu Adonu

The Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, IPCDS, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, has advocated for more peaceful coexistence and security in Nigeria.

The Institute disclosed that there would be no peace in the world without justice and truth, adding that “we achieve peace by practicing and doing it.”

The Director of the institute, Prof Felix Asogwa made this call while presenting his address on the occasion of the International Peace day in Enugu with a theme, ” End racism and build Peace”.

Prof, Asogwa said that we should learn to mingle with our fellow man without recourse to any form of discrimination whether ethnicity, religion, ideology to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

He called on the government at all levels to ensuring fairness, equity and justice which in turn would grant peace and development.

“Today is international peace day as declared by United Nation Organization, UN, the leading international agency that propagate the whole idea of Peace with a theme, “End racism and build peace.

“The Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology ESUT, as a leading Institute in the country in the area of peace, conflict management and development decided to key into the UN mandate and mission in projecting the ideals of global peace and security by joining to celebrate this year’s International Peace day.

“Like all the presenters and discussants, racism is not all about skin or hair colour but about how you accept to mingle with your fellow man without recourse to any form of discrimination whether in terms of ethnicity, religion, ideology, or where you’re coming from,” he said.

The State governor, Rt Hon, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commending the Institute for joining the global world to celebrate peace day, and more importantly in realising how important, apt and clear the theme, “End racism and build peace” is to our neighborhood and community, reinstated state government commitment to ensure peace and security.

Gov Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Simon Otuanya, urged the people to embrace peace, adding that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“I thank the Institute for the award given to me today. I must commend you for joining the global world to comommorate the International Peace day considering how important the theme for today’s celebration is to our people. I enjoins everyone to embrace peace, as government of Enugu State have been building on peace and security.

“The state received an award last year as the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria by the effort from our working governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of award of honour to Late Michael I. Okpala, which was received by his son, Uzodimma Okpala, Bishop Eneje, Bishop Aloysius Agbo of Anglican Church, Nsukka diocese, Justice C.C Nweze, Mrs Angela Gbanite, Justice A.A Nwobodo and a staff of Ministry of transport, Mrs Rita Okwor who received the award of IPCDS star of the year.

