By Dennis Agbo

The Apex Igbo Organizations in the Diaspora, the World Igbo Congress, WIC, has disclosed that members of the international community were making mockery of the brand of democracy being practiced in Nigeria.

The group said that Nigeria has reached an unbearable height of authoritarianism, where the regime of President Mohammadu Buhari has drifted into autocratic governance which makes the international community laugh at the Africa country.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of WIC, Prof Anthony Ejiofor made the disclosure while announcing commencement of a three-day Convention meeting of Igbo Leaders in Austin Texas USA.

Ejiofor said that the convention takes place between September 1st to September 4th, 2022, with a theme: “Maka Odinma Ndigbo” (For the welfare of the Igbo) by 9 pm Nigeria time, every night, adding that most of the events will be live on zoom.

Ejiofor expressed determination to ensure that the decision of where Ndiigbo goes must be the product of the Igbo people.

According to him, “the country has reached an unbearable height and the outgoing regime has drifted into an autocratic system, and the international community is now making a mockery of our democracy.

“The political pundits have declared Nigeria’s life and death to be dependent on the 2023 general election because the Buhari Administration has destroyed and desecrated the democratic institutions by appointing CJN at will.

“It is important for all to participate in this year’s convention event because we are dealing with a government that decimates the rule of law, legitimizes electoral crimes, and appoints people’s representatives instead of conducting free and fair elections. So their next move becomes predictable.”

According to the WIC Public Relations Officer, Hon. Basil Onwukwe, the group cannot be wooed into the political trend in Nigeria when one of theirs and the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is detained because of his demands for good leadership in Nigeria.

“Many of our youths cannot vote or be voted. The abducted are alive and jailed today because they escaped being killed,” Onwukwe lamented.

