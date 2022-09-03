By Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to boost quality education, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Laureate Professor, Bashiru Aremu, during the weekend, announced partnership between Legal Practitioners across the world and Nations for Quality Education.

Aremu made this disclosure in a statement, stating that the international agreement would help churn out productive and self-reliant graduates.

According to him, the International Agreement based on the University aims to be an institution with the best traditions in the production of self-reliant, ethics-conscious, globally competitive graduates imbued with requisite skills, competencies, and ability to be key players in the nation’s quest for socio-economic and technological development.

“The College’s learning environment comprises state-of-the art structures and infrastructural facilities, as well as teaching equipment that ranks at par with those in educational institutions in developed countries. Learning is student-centered in the College, and conducted with international best practices.

“Accommodation, dining, leisure, sports, mentorship and moderated socialization are therefore guaranteed on our affiliates campuses”, he added.

World Grand Chairman Board of Trustee and Co-Founder of University of Nations for Quality Education Mexico, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, commended the World Grand General Assembly of World Accreditation Commission, the United States of America Government approved Accreditor and associates worldwide for granting the University of Nations for Quality Education the Global Joints Full Accreditation Status under the law of Government of United States of America.

The accreditation details are as follow: Accreditation number: WAC NO: /WAC/ARG/ACCR/GEN/115 and License Number: License Number: WAC. L/WWW/0111, which is also an official partner of UNESCO which has granted full Global Networks Joints Accreditation Status to University of Nations for Quality Education as GLOBAL RECOGNIZED UNIVERSITY to offer Academic, Technical and Professional courses worldwide.

