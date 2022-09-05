By Peter Egwuatu

In apparent bid to spur productivity by workers and achieve their potential by promoting positive action for diversity, insurance leaders and mental wellness experts have concluded arrangement to discuss the wellness and mental health in the workplace.

This year’s Dive In Festival, the global event for diversity and inclusion in insurance, will focus on ‘Building Braver Cultures’, calling on the industry to build environments where people feel safe, valued, respected, and free to express themselves.

According to a statement from the organizers, “The insurance professionals and experts have agreed to come together to discuss the theme of mental health during Nigeria’s event “Breaking the Taboo: Wellbeing and Mental Health in the Workplace”, taking place September 28, 2022, at 10 am (WAT).

For the third year running, the festival will take place virtually, allowing worldwide participation to create positive change in the workplace.”

Speaking on the impact of the festival, Mary Alade, Chief Strategy Officer, Aon Reinsurance, said, “The dive in Festival’s mission is the same as when we launched – to highlight the business case for diverse and inclusive workplaces and bring about positive change in the insurance sector. This year we want to take a focused step towards breaking traditional taboos that have eroded our empathy as employers and contributed to the poor mental health of our workforce.

“We must build braver working cultures where everyone is recognised and empowered to speak and behave authentically. This year, we hope to influence an impactful movement and stir positive change in the insurance industry.”

She further noted: “Against an increasingly rising percentage of mental wellness cases, consequences, and mounting global pressure to promote and protect mental health in the workplace, the theme for the 2022 Dive In Festival couldn’t be more fitting.

The festival is expected to cover subjects such as employers’ empathy, flexible working opportunities and options, mental health and wellness, workplace therapy, roles of human resources managers in ensuring work-life balance, and other inexhaustible conversation pillars.”

Alade added that participants of Dive In Nigeria 2021 gained expert insights from industry powerhouses like Omokunbi Adeoti, Head, Human Resources, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited; Abimbola Shobanjo, Head, Corporate Responsibility Unit, AIICO Insurance Plc; Nike Anani, Next-Gen mentor and Co-founder, African Family Firms; and Esther Awoniyi, Financial Broadcast Journalist and Business Anchor, CNBC Africa. They discussed generational gaps in the workplace and its impact on productivity and business outcomes. Just like past discussions have brought about notable changes in the workplace, this year’s edition is expected to start new conversations and ultimately build brave, diverse, and inclusive workplaces.

