In a bid to promote peaceful environment and coexistence ahead of 2023 general election, the country representatives and Global Ambassador of Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) Sydney Australia, Amb. Roy-Stanley C. Nwafor visits the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Candidate (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The move was described as part of IEP’s quest in engaging principal actors and stakeholders of 2023 general elections in Nigeria to make commitment for a positive and peaceful election by applying the 8 pillars of Positive Peace in Nigeria.

Amb Roy-Stanley highlighted the need to activate and promote the eight pillars of Positive Peace.

Roy-Stanley also used the opportunity and presented the book “Peace in the Age of Chaos” written by “Steve Killelea” the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) Sydney, Australia on Tuesday 30th of August, 2022 in Abuja. The essence of presenting this book is in line with the activation and promotion of positive peacebuilding in Nigeria especially ahead of the general elections come 2023 and beyond.

The APC Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima agreed on the active effort to create equitable and resilient societies where people can reach their potential hereby sustaining peaceful societies.

“The need to activate and promote the eight (8) pillars of positive peace namely Well Functioning Government, Sound Business Environment, Equitable Distribution of Resources, Good Relations with Neighbours, Free Flow of Information, High Level of Human Capital and Low Level of Corruption in Nigeria”. Amb. Roy-Stanley stated.

