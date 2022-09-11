.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Sunday, came hard on the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the government is absent in all sectors.

He said Buhari led administration is lacking in the areas of economy, security, employment, infrastructure, mismanagement of resources as well as the area of general welfare of the masses.

Adebayo stated this while declaring his campaign office open in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

SDP presidential candidate said his party would not make any promise when campaign starts but plans, and promised to follow the footprint of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo during his time.

According to him: “Insecurity, economy sabotage, high rate of unemployment and inflation, mismanagement of the budget and disunity are the problems we are having today.

What I will do differently is to implement the programmes which are constitutionally mandatory in Chapter 2 of our constitution.

“Fundamentally, implementation of state policy and to implement the policy of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, out of which we have drawn out two things which include farewell to poverty and security. We are going to make sure that our politics is not a money bag politics so that we can make diverse people who are talented. People who will come from different parts of the country.

“We are going to have a united front of the country with social investment into education, health, housing, food production, employment and general infrastructure. These are the things we are going to do differently. Leave University education funding. Take it away from the government. We have tertiary education funding which is meant to be independent body of trustees and it was Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, that design that decree and when the money became accumulative, the government became envious of the money and took the money.

“When we come in there, we shall expand the fund and make sure that the fund is managed by independent trustees who are not politicians and who are not partisan. Those trustees will be releasing the money to the governing council of the institutions. I want to be the first president who never have meeting with leadership of ASUU because they should be under the Governing Council of University.

“I will rate the present government led by General Muhammadu Buhari, retd, absent because it does not show up for the examination at all. If you have a generator at home, it shows the government has failed in the area of power. If your child is undergraduate and he is at home, that means the government has not performed.

“If you are relying on Igboho and other people to help chase bandits, it shows that government has not performed. If you are unemployed or pensioner and your money has not been paid to you that means the government has not performed. Not as if they performed poorly but they are not there at all. We are going to set up proper government which knows how to render services. We are going to put a round peg in a round hole.

“SDP won’t make any promise when campaign starts but plans. Please take note when campaign starts. Just as it was done during the time of Awolowo. We will give you plans that have timeline, costing, objective and the people that are going to implement it. We are going to have a stable currency. I am not saying one naira will become one dollar. No. We will keep the same exchange rate during our tenure and we will bring inglation to single digit.” He assured.

