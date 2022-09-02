Senator Ahmed Makarfi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria was confined to the Northeast when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power but it has escalated to all parts of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Makarfi , also a former Chairman of the PDP, assured Nigerians that the PDP will restore sanity in Nigeria if it comes to power in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa on Friday, Makarfi appealed to Nigerians to give PDP the chance in 2023 so as to rectify anomalies.

He observed that people’s living standard could hardly be enhanced when virtually everything they needed was been imported into the country.

” Any country that depends on import is in a problem, and that is the situation in Nigeria,”he said.

” Government should have come up with a process that will encourage production of different products,those that would be consumed and even for export. “

” Doing so would make our currency, the Naira to be strong and that would boost the economy.Now people find it difficult to partake in farming and commerce; even to relate with one another,” he said.

He said insecurity has now worsened the situation; pointing out that in 2015 when PDP was in power, even though there was insecurity in the Northeast they took measures to surmount the problem because they even conducted elections in the troubled region.

He expressed doubt on whether the forthcoming 2023 election would take place in some places.

” Look at what the Northwest region has turned into,that is the situation in the North central and in the South. In Nigeria today farming has become difficult, it’s so difficult to trade, even to relate is difficult. Doing so many things have become so difficult. “

He said in Kaduna State there were threats not to campaign in some communities which would affect election , something that had never happened before.

Senator Makarfi said only a forthright leadership would bring an end to these problems.

” If the problems were inherited in the Northeast,you rectify the problem but instead, it has now escalated.”

” This borders on leadership because money is being given.When money is given and the person in position did well he should be rewarded.But if he fails to you are the leader and knows what to do immediately,” he said.

