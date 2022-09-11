L-R: His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, Dr David D.L Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX and Prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church Worldwide; His Eminence, Deputy Baba Aladura Elder Dr Harold Demuren and His Eminence, Sup Ap Gen J.E. Nkpoidet during the world press conference of the fifth induction anniversary thanksgiving of Moses Orimolade IX and prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Worldwide held in Lagos.



By Moses Nosike

At the fifth induction anniversary thanksgiving of His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, Dr David D.L Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX and Prelate of Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church Worldwide, the clergy being concerned with the rate of insecurity, unemployment, economic distress and other issues affecting our national growth and development urges the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in Nigeria as a matter of urgency.

According to him, security of life and properties are the primary objectives of every government all over the world. “Today, the spate of insecurity in Nigeria is increasing exponentially in an alarming rate as each day passes bye. No part of the country is spared — from the North to East, the South to West, and no one is safe”.

Continuing, Baba Aladura said that there is banditry, insurgency, terrorist incursions, secessionist agitations and kidnappings resulting in loss of life and destruction of properties. “Everyone is burdened daily with emotional and psychological trauma as a result of gruesome murder of loved ones, payment of ransom on loved ones and the general populace living in fear of the unknown. Our dear country, Nigeria, would have been plunged into religious and ethnic wars were it not only for the grace of God Almighty through the continuous prayers of the elects. The Government should continue to invest in effective modern methodology, security technologies and manpower. They should listen to the yearnings of the people for restructuring and State police which would be of great impact in solving this issue of insecurity”.

The clergy further said that apart from the insecurity, the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is one of the most burning issues in Nigeria. “The Academic Staff Union of Universities had been on strike since February 2022, and such prolonged interruption of university education undermines development of human capital and make the certificates obtained from the tertiary institutions of little or no value. Public universities which were the delight of all parents had been brought to its lowest ebb”.

Lending his voice on the 2023 general election, Baba Aladura said that it is expedient for all Nigerians to choose a leader who has the solution to the perennial socio-economic and security problems. “All Nigerians who are of voting age must play their roles as stakeholders by discharging their civic duties by voting for the candidates of their choice. We all must be part of the democratic process it order to ensure peaceful transition to a new dawn.

“The youths must not allow themselves to be used as y political thugs and hoodlums to disrupt the electoral process. It is my candid advice for all voters to reject Greek gifts offered by the politicians to cause mayhem during and after the elections or given to mortgage their future. The regulatory body charged with conduct of the election, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must be committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections for the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria. It must carry out its duties independently, free from external forces and guided by best international practices and standards”.

On the crises going on in some part of the world, His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, Dr David D.L Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX said, “The entire world has been engulfed in one crisis or the other in recent times. Wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, genocide etc had been the order of the day. There is surge of violence between countries – Burkina Faso against Mali; South Sudan against Sudan; China against Taiwan etc, The Western world had not been insulated from these crises.

“Recently, from the early part of year 2022, Ukraine and Russia had been embroiled in war which had led to destruction of lives and properties in Ukraine. Millions of people had been displaced and fled to neighbouring countries, 1 humbly urge the warring factions to sheath their swords and allow effective dialogue through the framework of International Law and Treaties in order to put an end to these crises”.

He went further to congratulate the new leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (C.A.N.).

In addition, the SAG/Secretary to the Holy Order, His Eminence, Elder Dr Napo Emuchay said, “We are delighted at the innovative policies that began to reposition the church in several respects. Today, despite the economic crunch in the country every province is mindful of growth, development and expansion.

In the same vein, Deputy Baba Aladura Dr H.O. Demuren said “during the last five years, a lot of things happened in the world, we had Covid-19, insurgence in this country, from one national challenge to another, but God has gracious to us. During those challenging period especially Covid-19, we were running our services online and we were able to thousands of people.

“Despite those challenges, Baba Aladura insisted that we must continue to worship. And those global challenges did not stop our achievement. Today I want to tell you that his five years brought a lot of achievement to the church”.

