By Evelyn Usman

In the face of the state of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to have confidence in the Armed Forces at bringing a lasting peace and stability to the country.

He gave the encouragement while commissioning the Nigerian Navy ultra modern sports complex at the Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

The President who also declared the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, held in the newly commissioned sports complex opened, assured that the Armed Forces would continue to sustain their operational tempo , with a view to addressing the security challenges .

He however, emphasized on the importance of synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies , as well as the populace , to achieve a stabilized country.

He said, “ I want Nigerians to believe in the capability of the armed forces to provide the needed strategy in place to safeguard our collective interest. May I also use the opportunity to reemphasize the significance of synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies and the general population in bringing about long lasting peace and stability in the country”.

He noted that over the years, sports had remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops, as well as instilling discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the military.

He therefore expressed optimism that the games would provide a glimpse of what “Nigerians expected from the Nigerian Navy; dedication, commitment, unity, oneness and comradeship. This means that the Nigerian Navy can take stock of the level of preparedness of its personnel while encouraging the development of team spirit amongst its personnel”.

While applauding the efforts of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for investing in sports development, he noted that the sports complex would not only serve as an avenue to host several games and training for personnel but that it would also provide the needed platform and avenue for the discovery of new talents that would represent the Nigerian Navy in international competitions.

Commissioning : From l-r: Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, President Muhamadu Buhari , Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Minister at the commissioning of and the Minister of Defence , Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi(rtd) , at the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Ultra Modern Sports Complex/ official opening ceremony of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games 2022, at Navy Town ,Ojo.Lagos, yesterday.

He further appreciated the Lagos State Government for its support to the Military in the state.

In his goodwill message, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State , disclosed that the state being a metropolitan state ,considered the Navy as a strategic partner , owing to its coastal terrain.

He charged the athletes taking part in the competition that will last for eight days ,to display the spirit of sportsmanship.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who described contemporary warfare as volatile and complex thereby placing a huge demand on personnel combat readiness, which necessitated the need to sustain high levels of physical fitness and mental alertness.

Accordingly, the CNS said physical fitness and mental alertness of personnel “has become key considerations for armed forces to meet increasing demands of the current operations environment. This has since been recognized by the Nigerian Navy with the institutionalization of the Nigerian Navy Games”

Appreciating the President for his support to the Navy, the CNS disclosed that within the last one year, he(Buhari ) had approved the acquisition of two 76m High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels and three helicopters, to join the recently acquired hydrographic survey ship and the Landing Ship Transport, including numerous fast attack craft to boost maritime security operations, among others.

He explained that hosting the 12th Nigerian Navy Games 2022 “at a time like this amidst resource constraints displays the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to enhance fitness of naval personnel and capacity to tackle prevailing security challenges. Also gratifying is the commissioning of this ultra-modern edifice, which is first of its kind. This Nigerian Navy Sports Complex is equipped with state-of-the-art indoor sporting equipment and world class gymnasium.

“Additionally, the Complex has a swimming pool and a standard football pitch as well as tracks for athletics events. The goal is to encourage personnel to continue to strive towards remaining fit at all times, while developing the team spirit which is synonymous with the Nigerian Navy as encapsulated in the motto, “Onward Together”.

