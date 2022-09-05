.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The federal government on Monday disclosed that the Nigerian Military, working in synergy with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, during the months of July and August, arrested a total of 540 suspected kidnappers and rescued 299 kidnap victim’s in the six geo-political zones in the effort to tackle security challenges facing the country.

Also, a total of 778 armed robbery suspects were arrested while another 3, 394 criminal elements were arrested in connection with other violent crimes just as 458 arms of various makes and 4,658 ammunition’s of various Calibre’s were recovered.

Minister of Defence, Major Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) made this known at a ministerial briefing on the achievements being made in checkmating insecurity in the country.

Giving a breakdown of the successes, he said, “In Borno State, the Police arrested 218 suspects for terrorism, culpable homicide, Kidnapping, Vandalism and other crimes. Recoveries include 6 firearms of various Calibre, 156 live ammunition, 4 hand grenades, 248 dangerous weapons, 69 stolen mobile phones, 59 rustled cattles and drugs like Indian hemp, Tramadol and Exol.

“In Zamfara state, 90 suspected criminal elements were arrested, 112 kidnapped victims were rescued, 8 bandits were neutralized, 720 ammunition of various Calibre were recovered and 200 cattle rustled were recovered. Another 12 kidnapped victims were also rescued from bandits in Rumgawa village in Talata-Mafara LGA.

“In Niger State, security agencies arrested 40 criminal suspects, recovered 4 stolen vehicles, 500 rustled cattle while 16 dangerous weapons including Cutlasses were seized. One escapee convict of the Kuje Prison attack was also arrested.

“In Ondo State, seven (7) bandits , 21 armed robbery suspects and 5 suspected cultists were arrested. Also arrested were 3 Child stealing suspects and 12 others for violent crimes while 12 arms and 10 live ammunition were recovered

“In Delta state, 181 criminal elements were arrested for crimes of armed robbery, rape, cultism, murder, pipeline vandalism and other violent crimes. 56 firearms and 204 ammunition and 19 stolen vehicles were recovered. Also, 12 kidnapped victims were rescued and 14 (IEDS) improvised explosives were recovered.

“In Enugu state, 174 criminal suspects were arrested for crimes of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, cultism and others including sexual violence. 24 kidnap victims were rescued, 69 arms of various Calibre, 317 ammunition and 72 vehicles were recovered.

“One person was neutralized during a raid on IPOB/ESN camp in Enugu-Ezike, 16 firearms and 162 live ammunition recovered, with 8 motor vehicles/motorcycles and one IPOB flag.

Consequently, in the North Central zone, 100 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 84 suspects for armed robbery while 12 kidnap victims were rescued. In the North East, 174 suspects were arrested for kidnapping,107 arrested for armed robbery and 32 kidnap victims rescued.

In the North West, 136 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 128 arrested for armed robbery, and 62 kidnap victims rescued. In the South East, 39 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 36 arrested for armed robbery while 24 kidnap victims were rescued.

In the South-South, 30 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 58 suspects arrested for armed robbery and 20 kidnap victims rescued. In the South West, 61 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 174 suspects for armed robbery while 5 persons were rescued.

The minister further disclosed that relative peace been restored on many of the nations high ways, such as Abuja-Kaduna, Kaduna-Birnin – Gwari, Sokoto-Zamfara, and Zamfara – Kaduna.

