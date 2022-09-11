Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Indigenous construction firms in the country have lamented the growing cases of building collapse in the country, blaming it on the activities of quacks who compromise standard as well as greed on the part of some property owners.

This was according to the Technical Manager of S & M Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Bright Ogbewi, who warned that more incidents of building collapse may likely be experienced if nothing was done to halt the trend.

Ogbewi, who was speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of the Chairman and Managing Director of S & M Nigeria Ltd, Bldr. Solomon Ogunbusola, said many property owners compromise standard in an ill-advised attempt to cut costs.

“The problem of collapsed buildings in the industry has to do with a lot of factors including our attitude to construction works. Many people will prefer to buy the building materials themselves and give to anybody who claims to be an engineer to construct for them.

*The property owner buys the materials himself, he determines how much of the material should be used and at the end of the day you are not able to achieve the required strength. Some people in the industry are also not sincere, they cut corners for their selfish gains but that should not be the case. We should emphasize on quality over economic interests”.

Also, the Executive Director, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Engr. Nasiru A. Dantata, lauded the contributions of Bldr. Solomon Ogunbusola to the built industry.

Dantata who described the celebrator as a boss and mentor, commended his leadership style, adding that Ogunbusola is a thorough bred professional who has groomed a lot of young engineers in the built sector.

“It was during his tenure as President of the Federation of Construction Industry, FOCI, that the union became known, and became united. We were able to speak with one voice and after his tenure he encouraged me to take over and during my tenure of five years which I just ended, I was going to him for assistance and advice. I would say he is one of the pillars we are proud of and has been able to build an indigenously owned and managed company that we can all rely on its quality of being of engineering standard.”

While congratulating the celebrator on his diamond jubilee, the Executive Director, Institute of Retirement Management Nigeria, Dr. Chidi Iheima, described him as a philanthropist and a great community leader who has single handedly embarked on infrastructure development in his community.

A visibly elated Ogunbusola, who said he has no regret for most of his decisions, promised to do more for his community as well as the industry.

On the challenges in the industry, the Managing Director said the current economic crunch is affecting the industry as government can no longer afford to channel huge resources into the construction.

He said; “When government is facing challenges definitely we contractors will also face challenges, but we have to understand with government because we cannot ask the government to channel all the money accruing to her into the construction industry.

“Take the ASUU strike for instance. Yes it a legitimate action, but they should understand that all the money generated by the federal government cannot be spent on ASUU. They should have listened to government at a point because their current action is destroying our university system and our future leaders. Nobody is saying they shouldn’t ask for what is due to them, but at the same time, no parent is happy that their children are home for six months. It is not right”.

