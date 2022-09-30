… Urges Nigerians to insist on credible polls

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria marks its 62nd Independence Day Anniversary, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has called for appropriate budgetary allocation to Health and the need for Universal Health Coverage, UHC to stem the tide of medical brain drain amongst other germane issues in the health sector.

In its congratulatory message to mark the day, the NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah also said as the country approaches the next general elections by 2023, Nigerians must be determined to make the age of 62 the best for Nigeria by insisting on credible polls.

He said as the parasol for all medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria, the NMA is the custodian of the

people’s health and the leading professional association is suitably placed to continue to engage our governments at all levels to make adequate provisions for the health of our people.

The statement states, “The insistence on credible polls starts with participation in the electoral process by registering and obtaining a Permanent Voters Card (PVC), setting an agenda for the candidates and demanding accountability from elected officials. I am glad that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, has reiterated his determination to leave a legacy of transparent, free and fair polls.

“On behalf of the National Officers’ Committee and the entire members of the Nigerian Medical

Association (NMA), I bring you warm greetings on the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration of

our dear country, Nigeria. I, therefore, congratulate our great citizens here in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation endowed by God with abundant human and material resources. Our greatest asset is our people and our diversity. I thank God for keeping us together despite the turbulences and upheavals we have experienced as a people. I pray for God to grant us the nation of our dreams. Congratulations Mr President, for your efforts in governance, and May God crown your efforts with success. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

