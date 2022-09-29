Dr. Chimaobi Anyaso

Deputy Governorship candidate of the YPP in Abia state in the forthcoming 2023 election, Chima Anyaso has felicitated with Nigerians in commemoration of the 62nd independence anniversary saying it is a moment of sober reflection and not one for elaborate celebration as Nigeria is undergoing another difficult moment in history.

Anyaso, in a statement released in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia state, said that this year’s independence demands a new beginning for Nigeria insisting it was time for the youths to take charge of the leadership of Nigeria both in the state and federal level to ensure that the country can be rebuilt quickly. He said that Nigeria needs to be rescued urgently from the crop of political leaders who have underdeveloped the country in the past 22 years, since the return to democracy, for their own selfish gains.

The statement reads in part “it is my wish to felicitate with all Nigerians, especially my fellow citizens of Abia on another occasion of the Independence Day celebration of Nigeria. In the past 62 years, our country has gone through various moments and events in our development that have tested the ability of our country to survive and thrive, and this moment is not different.

“This Independence Day calls for a new beginning, especially heading to the major forthcoming election in 2023, I urge the youths to see this moment as another opportunity to defend and deepen our democracy by taking charge and taking back our country

“The forthcoming election is our only opportunity once again to redeem our country”

The YPP under which Chima Anyaso is running as deputy governor alongside Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor in Abia state has promised to bring about a new Abia state, the goal of which is to transform infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth development, and entrepreneurship.

