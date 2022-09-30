…Calls for cooperation, tolerance amongst Nigerians

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has directed the deployment of adequate personnel to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructures, and ensure the success of all activities lined-up for the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary scheduled for Saturday 1st October, 2022 around the nation.

They are also to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

Towards this end, Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the Zonal and State Commands and the FCT have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration.

A statement by the Force PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration while pledging the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the NPF to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore enjoined citizens to cooperate unflinchingly with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the Independence celebration.

“The IGP similarly urged all citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance amongst each other which is vital in a multi-cultural society like Nigeria.”

