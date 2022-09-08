By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has vowed to disrupt distribution of petroleum products in Rivers State if in seven days from Wednesday, relevance stakeholders fail to address alleged indiscriminate arrest and impounding of their trucks by security operatives and some local government authorities in the state.

Port Harcourt Zonal Council of NUPENG gave the ultimatum in a petition to Governor Nyesom Wike, lamenting resumption of indiscriminate arrest and impoundment of trucks in Rivers by the security agencies and LG authorities.

The petition by Chinda Ejims, Assistant General Secretary/Head of Administration, at the end of the zonal council meeting of the union in Port Harcourt on September 6, was a follow up to an early petition dated August 25, 2022, drawing the Rivers governor’s attention to impounding of four trucks belonging to NUPENG members currently in custody of various security agencies.

The petitioner said: “It has become imperative that we reiterate the issues likely to disrupt the free flow of petroleum products to Rivers. The unions’ letter of August 25, was explicit and detailed on all the trucks laden with petroleum products that are still in the custody of various security agencies.

“Consequent upon the said letter, only the Nigerian Army has invited the union for a meeting even though the issues are still in abeyance, whereas other relevant authorities have remained incommunicado despite the Union’s effort to pursue peace by all means.”

“The Union feels seriously frustrated and helpless in the face of oppressive government agencies that have become repressive to petroleum tanker drivers who are diligently discharging essential duties and ensuring free flow and equitable distribution of petroleum products to the state.

“As the peoples Governor, focused on delivering good governance and ensuring peaceful business environment, the Union appeals that you intervene in this matter to avert a looming industrial crises that may affect the free flow of petroleum products to the state.”

