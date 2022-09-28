.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf to ensure continuous awareness relating to tourism.

The House also urged the Governor to ensure full implementation of the tourism law including the creation of its agency as stipulated in a bill passed by the House in 2018.

The lawmakers debated the motion in commemoration of World Tourism Day 2022 at a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

Raising the motion, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism Arts and Culture, Fatai Oluwa stated that the purpose of this year’s celebration themed ‘Rethinking Tourism’ is to focus on reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He said Lagos State, being the Centre of Excellence, hopes to ensure that tourism potentials are explored in every area of the State.

“The House of Assembly passed the Lagos State Tourism Agency Law 2018 in order to develop and promote the State tourism investment, which aims to enhance revenue generation for the State. Unfortunately, this law is yet to be implemented,” he said.

He added that if this agency is established, it would encourage provision, improvement and marketing of tourism facilities in the State locally and internationally.

In his contribution, the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams said the main objective of the World Tourism Day is to celebrate and sensitise the world on the long term planning and development of tourism.

Globally, he said, tourism has been found to be lucrative and impact positively on the lives of the residents and users of tourist destinations. Urging the government to pay more attention to tourism in the State.

Also speaking, Adewale Temitope noted that Lagos State has lots of tourist sites. According to him, “These sites are tools for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and that most countries see tourism as sources of government financing.

“Since the House has passed a law to enhance tourism in the State, it is on point to call on the commissioner and all other agencies that are attached to the tourism board with immediate effect to implement the law,” he said.

The House, thereafter, passed a voice vote to adopt the motion.

