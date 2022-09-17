.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday said they would not tolerate any plan by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, to arrest the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, regarding Ikenga’s statement on alleged voter inflation in Omuma, Oru East council area of the state.

The PDP stated this in a statement that was issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuruzor.

According to PDP, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State is awed that, instead of bowing his head in shame over the recent discovery of unprecedented voter registration fraud in Omuma, his village, the State Governor has proceeded to threaten fire and brimstone upon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the Spokesperson of the CUPP and candidate of our great party for Ideato Federal Constituency, who unravelled the electoral heist.

“In a recent outburst, the State Government, through the Commissioner for Information, made statements, which by our verdict, have betrayed the Imo State Government’s intention to attack and possibly eliminate Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

“Apart from recommending that Ikenga Ugochinyere should be jailed for displaying such patriotism that has never been seen in modern Nigeria, Governor Hope Uzodinma further sought to drag our candidate into the insecurity miasma in Imo State.”

“What is pressing to quickly state is that, by yet again politicizing the horrible security situation in the Imo and attempting to bring our candidate into it, our suspicion is further enriched, that the bloodshed in parts of Imo is willfully left to fester by the Governor to profit from it and destroy his perceived political foes.

“Imo PDP, therefore, warns that no attack, threat or harassment of Ikenga Ugochinyere by the failed regime of APC in Imo State will be tolerated.

Not a single hair shall fall from his head, not a scratch found on his body,” he said.

