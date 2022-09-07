By Femi Bolaji

A total of 77,791 children has been vaccinated for Rotavirus and other child killer diseases in three days across communities in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

This excludes the number of women of childbearing age and other adults who received Tetanus (Td) and COVID-19 shots in the LGA.

World Health Organisation, WHO, monitoring officer at the LGA, Shimbura Bongkiya, gave the update Tuesday at a review meeting of the ongoing Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination, MNTE, campaign.

The five days exercise was launched by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, SPHCDA, with support from UNICEF, last Saturday across Bali, Wukari, Kurmi and Yorro LGAs.

He described the ongoing campaign as a commendable exercise that would curtail maternal and infant morbidity in rural communities.

He also said the introduction of COVID-19 shots in the campaign would bolster the performance of Taraba to other states on the ranking table.

He urged residents and adjoining communities of the LGA yet to be vaccinated to mobilise themselves before the expiration of the first phase.

The Second phase of the campaign is also expected to commence four weeks after the end of the ongoing exercise.

