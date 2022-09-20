.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ex Big-Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya shocked Kiddrica shippers and fans who assumed that he was about to marry a Caucasian lady, who he was filmed in a viral video.

In a tweet on Monday, he denied the claims that he is getting engaged to the lady.

”I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiancé. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho,” he tweeted.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the video of the reality TV star and a lady went viral because of the caption that he’s getting married soon.

Kiddwaya had caused a stir online amongst Kiddrica shippers after a video showed him engaging in a public display of affection for his white lover introduced as his fiancee.

In the viral video two weeks ago, Kiddwaya showed his passionate side by feeding the lady some food from his plate and further gave her a kiss at a restaurant.

Kidd Waya & His Fiancé Showing Is How To Love,” the video was captioned.

