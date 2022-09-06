Maria Okan

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide’s baby mama Maria Okan said that she was not offered money to take the life of her child.

The media personality took to her Twitter on Tuesday, where she made this known.

Read also: Nigerian entertainers and the Baby Daddy syndrome

Okan also stated that she loves being a mother rather than a murderer.

She tweeted, ”Good morning I was never offered, I (was) never asked, nor did I receive money to murder a child.

“I heard that story for the 1st time when you all did – when I was 8 months (pregnant). You say I made the wrong choice to carry life, and I should’ve opted for murder? Pele. I love motherhood.”

RELATED NEWS