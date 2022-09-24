By Benjamin Njoku

Sensational singer and dancer, Cherry Ozoalor, popularly known as Cherry Entafield, has revealed why she ventured into music, saying “I want to carve a niche for myself, not to compete with anyone.”

Cherry Entafield delved into music about four years ago but she projects an image of someone who has been singing for over a decade.

In fact, since making her musical debut, Cherry Entafield has shared the stage with notable artists in Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Uganda. She also did a duet with C-Black (Marlian Records artist).

Recently, she dropped her new single titled, “ Ogbon” to deepen her passion for rap music. She’s best known for delivering lyrical prowess that is phenomenal, giving her brand a cutting-edge competitive advantage.

Her style of music is rooted in Afrocentric rhythm infused with hip hop, pop and up-tempo sound as a way to foster cross border cultural exchange.

Cherry Entafield a.k.a “Queen of Grillz” is currently working on collaborations with some A-list artists with the intent to place her brand on a pedestal of developmental stride.

RELATED NEWS