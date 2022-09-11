.

Famous entertainment lawyer, Tope Salami is excited about how the growth of his career and the positive attention it commands among entertainers within and outside the shores of the country.

Tope who has crossed many hurdles in the entertainment circle and solved high profile cases including DJ Neptune’s case with Rema and Mavin, Barry J’s impasse among others said he came from nothing to something without allowing the smallest form of godfatherism. However, he respects the godfathers and elders and wohld always give them their flowers at every slight opportunity.

Speaking further about his working relationship with some of Nigeria’s and Africa’s finest and trending musicians, comedians, start ups, actors, creative entrepreneurs and producers, Salami said he fought many legal battles and won before he could enjoy the curent status he has assumed, adding that those who knew his story back then would not say he has not paid his dues. Currently paying and would continue paying.

On how he feels being the legal consultants to various A list creatives around the world , particularly the rave of the moment called Blaisebeatz “Obah” , who is the current number music producer in Africa, he stated that he has successfully brought into the creative space a “21st century way of delivering services to his clients and carrying out a publishing administration company to ensure that African artistes are properly appreciated with a bankable legacy”.

“I recall coming to Lagos without any connection but my passion and vision for the entertainment industry. I didn’t have anybody to run to but I told myself that as long as one person buys into this idea, I will show the rest of the world that having an entertainment lawyer as a celebrity is a big win, not just for the creative for the entire creative space.

The dreadlock-wearing lawyer who recently floated an entity called DYDX said the plan is to use the platform to breathe out various solutions and having positive impact not just in the Nigerian creative sector but the world at large with its sophisticated technology and wealth of experience in life issues.

” We are currently registered in major countries of the world , such as the United Kingdom, Canada, etc, with key and strategic partnerships with major key players in the creative/art sector with the aim of creating additional wealth and Put Africa, particularly Nigeria on an unusual positive position”.

As one of the top 30 music game changers in Nigeria, as awarded and Announced last Friday, sharing the same position with great minds like Olamide baddo, The mother of burna boy, is enough motivation to work harder than expected.

