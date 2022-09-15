..Says he will declare state of emergency on infrastructure

The Abia State governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, has debunked speculations that he is not physically fit to withstand the hassles and rigours of electioneering campaigns following his health challenge.

Professor Ibe who was addressing newsmen Thursday after the inauguration of his campaign offices in Aba and Umuahia, said he was medically and physically fit to govern the state if voted into power.

The APGA governorship hopeful who just returned from the United States where he received medical treatment following a slide he had last year, said he had fully recovered, and had returned to take over power in 2023.

Professor Ibe said that while he was attending to his health challenge abroad, he provided free medical and surgical outreach for Abians across the state because of his concern for the health of the people.

He promised to revive all public hospitals and medical facilities in Abia to deliver quality and affordable health care to the people.

“During the free medical outreach we had, we have gathered statistics that will help us fix the health needs of our people”.

Decrying infrastructural deficit in Aba, Ibe promised to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure in the commercial city if voted into power.

The Professor of Entrepreneur who said that “Aba is very critical to the survival of Abia State and South East economy” regretted that the ” Enyimba City has become a ghost town” due to infrastructural decay.

Ibe said he was not coming to impoverish but to rebuild the state and actualise the dreams of the founding fathers.

“I have returned to take over power and rebuild the state.”I will declare a state of emergency on infrastructure in Aba until Aba is restored. I will listen to the yearnings Abians and build a state they will be proud of.

” Aba is now a ghost town but I will stop at nothing in making sure I build a new Aba that will become a leading city in Nigeria.

” I will build new Umuahia and give it a befitting look as a state capital. I have come to salvage Abia and not to steal.

On how the chairmanship tussle rocking the state chapter of the party would impact on his chances, the governorship hopeful said the party had “no crisis”.

He added that ” if at all there is crisis, God has recruited men like Abaribe, myself and others to deal with any crisis”.

Professor Ibe said that “APGA is intact under the leadership of Rev. Augustine Ehiemere” as the authentic Chairman of the party.

In a remark, former Senate Minority Leader and the senatorial candidate for Abia South, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe, said that APGA had come to take over the state to provide the right leadership for the good of all.

He said that with the advent of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS, “the era of rigging of election or sitting in a room to write results is over”.

Senator Abaribe urged Abia voters to arms themselves with their voter’s card and end bad governance in the state in 2023.

Speaking at the event, APGA Chairman, Rev. Ehiemere said that the emergence of Ibe as the party’s flag bearer had ignited an unstoppable political movement that would end bad governance and enthrone credible leadership in the state.

He said that Ibe had the credibility, capacity and International contacts needed to fix Abia, while soliciting for support for all APGA candidates.

