By Adegboyega Adeleye

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Federico Valverde after his superb goal during their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabau.

He joked he should ‘retire’ if he cannot get the Uruguayan star to score ‘at least 10 times a season’.

He said “What seemed strange to me was that he just scored once last season. I told him that if he was not able to score more than 10 goals, I’d have to rip up my coach’s license. He has a rock in his foot,”

Federico Valverde gave Real an 80th-minute lead from Vinicius Jr’s pass and Real Madrid wrapped up the game when Marco Asensio scored an excellent first-time finish from the edge of the box from Toni Kroos’ free-kick in the 90th minute.

The Uruguayan has recorded three goals and two assists in his first eight appearances for Madrid in 2022-23, including a stunning solo effort against Mallorca last weekend.

Valverde will likely be back in Ancelotti’s starting XI when the Blancos take on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

