Peter Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he will ensure at least 100 million Nigerians have access to free medical services if he is elected president in 2023.

Obi made this promise at the 2022 Success Conference held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Labour Party candidate stated that the free medical services will be a product of the planned Integrated Health Insurance Scheme to cater for deficient Nigerians.

He said, “My leadership will pay serious attention to the health system by ensuring that at least 100 million poor Nigerians have access to free medical services through an integrated health insurance scheme.”

Obi stressed that not only youths will be beneficiaries of his purposeful leadership but also older Nigerians because he’s willing to run an all-inclusive government.

He said, “If elected the next president of Nigeria, youths would be the main proponents of my main agenda to transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. The two main components of this agenda are human capital development and finance.

“The overall task of our leadership in 2023 is to streamline governance and ensure that it is responsive, transformative, and effective.

“We will demonstrate that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people.”

“Under my Leadership, the Federal Government will prioritise the ability of our educational system to produce the necessary skilled labour force that coincides with the 21st-century labour market demand, alongside providing entrepreneurial education at all levels.”

On sustaining the economy with the little country’s resources, Obi maintained that he intends to create a professionally managed SME Equity Fund within the first year of office to promote the development of at least one value-added industry that will utilize the local raw material supply, be it agricultural or mineral, in every local government in the country.

He further reiterated his earlier position that the 2023 election should be based on competence, capacity and commitment to doing the right thing and not on ethnicity/tribe and religion since the high cost of living, insecurity and other problems that are facing Nigerians have no discrimination against ethnicity/tribe and religion.

