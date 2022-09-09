.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need to scale up efficiency and reposition the wheel of governance for improved service delivery.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on Friday, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new apoointed Permanent Secretaries, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, which he said he personally interviewed and screened over 20 selected Directors out of which 11 were appointed.

Besides, he also appointed a five-member Standing Tribunal of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters led by retired Justice O. A Dabiri, just as he reassigned some serving Permanent Secretaries for improvement in their discharge of duties.

The governor vowed to personally monitor their performances so as to ensure they provide the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy and as such, charged the new appointees to deliver on mandates of their duties.

“The appointment of the best personnel further reiterates our administration’s commitment to the culture of excellence for which Lagos civil service is reputed and we will continue to ensure that only the best are entrusted with the positions of leadership and responsibility, with the assurance that this will keep our state on the path of development and delivery of Greater Lagos,” he stated.

As accounting officers of their Ministries, Sanwo-Olu said the responsibility of the new Permanent Secretaries was to optimally manage the human and material resources that would be placed in their care, expressing optimism that the appointees would discharge their duties in line with trust placed in them.

The Governor told the appointees that their elevation to Permanent Secretaries came with higher responsibilities and bigger expectations, urging them to hit the ground running immediately and have a smooth working relationship with the political appointees in their MDAs.

“You must discharge your responsibilities with assurance that Lagosians see the best of governance in all spheres of public service.

“Our citizens must get the best of our services at all times. Based on your years of service and capacity, I want to believe this class of Permanent Secretaries will work to ensure more dividends of good governance are delivered to the electorate,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Governor said the Standing Tribunal on Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters was established in 2001 to address and adjudicate on disputed chieftaincy titles among communities, with the objective to facilitate and make resolutions of issues through its rulings and recommendations.

The tribunal’s mandate, Sanwo-Olu said, positioned it as a central organ to ensure peace and harmony in the process and procedures for succession into traditional stools within the State.

For improved efficiency and alignment of functions, Sanwo-Olu moved the tribunal, which was formerly under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, to the Ministry of Justice.

Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, praised the Governor for ensuring transparency in the selection process for the Permanent Secretaries.

Muri-Okunola said the appointment came in line with Sanwo-Olu’s avowed commitment to the enthronement of merit through a fair, equitable, and just system, noting that the quality and standard selection of the appointees further reinforces the current administration’s determination to reposition the State’s public service for quality service delivery to Lagosians.

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary and Tutor General for Education District IVO, OsinaikeOlusegun Olawale, who spoke on behalf of other Permanent Secretaries, described their selection as a call to service “in the State of Excellence”, assuring the Governor of their “undiluted loyalty” to the implementation of T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“We are going to be raising the bar of excellence in governance,” Osinaike pledged.

Those appointed as Permanent Secretaries are: Olumide Michael Sogunle (Ministry of Information and Strategy), Okufunke Idowu Oyetola (Tutor General, Education District III), Olasunkanmi Mopileola Oyegbola (Public Service Office), Kikelomo Arinola Dawodu (Office of CentraI Internal Audit) and Abdulhafis Gbolahan Toriola (Ministry of Transportation).

Others are: Olubusola Ajibola Abidakun (Teaching Service Commission), Olasupo Ololade Aina (Ministry of Home Affairs), Olufolake Ibilola Kasunmu (Ministry of Science and Technology), Oluwole Olumide Sotire, (Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure) and Ibrahim Amodu Obajomo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget)

Other members of the Standing Tribunal of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters are: Mariam Olaniyi, Chief Adebola Dosumu, Engr. Jimoh Folorunsho Kazeem and Mr. Nojeem Ola Agunbiade

