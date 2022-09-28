Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed to put an end to the issue of incessant national grid collapse if elected president in 2023.

Obi’s vow comes on the heels of yet another collapse of the national grid, which he described as disturbing.

The former governor of Anambra State noted that his team has a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country.

According to Obi, his strategic plan will ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Obi tweeted, “The report of yet another national grid collapse is very disturbing to me, and is a reminder of the long rescue and recovery journey ahead of us. Effective power generation, transmission and distribution remain a national security issue.

“This also places power on the front burner of campaign and policy. Painfully, this latest episode is the 7th national grid collapse in 2022,” he said.

Obi further stated, “As part of the Obi-Datti policy plan, we have put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation, and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards. Power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy.

“For us, power remains a top priority. Under my watch, national grid collapse will become a matter of history and a reference point for erstwhile administrations. -PO,” he added.

