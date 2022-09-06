By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed to sue the member representing Isiala Ngwa North State constituency in the State House of Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, over alleged threat to his life.

Onwusibe, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Labour Party, LP, where he is contesting for the Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 election, was alleged to have threatened the governor’s life at an event, in Obingwa council area.

However, the lawmaker has denied the allegation, insisting that he never threatened Ikpeazu’s life.

Onwusibe was, last week, invited by the Police, in Abuja, over the allegation.

Head of Media and Publicity, Ginger Onwusibe Campaign organisation, Ihesinachi Okite, explained that his boss, on arrival at the police headquarters in Abuja, was informed that a petition was written against him by a lawyer on behalf of Governor Ikpeazu.

He said; “Ginger told them that he never threatened the governor and demanded to see the video. They claimed they didn’t have the video.”

In a statement by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu stated that he will pursue his legal rights against Onwusibe to a logical conclusion in the courts.

Ikpeazu vowed that he would no longer allow the situation to continue as no reasonable citizen will watch his security come under threat of imminent danger and do nothing, let alone, an elected Governor of a state.

