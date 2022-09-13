By Jimitota Onoyume

Leadership of Ijaw National Congress, INC, and other prominent Ijaw leaders in the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, PANDEF, have been urged to intervene in the crisis between Alhaji Asari Dokubo and Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo over the surveillance contract job awarded to the latter.

Niger Delta ex agitator and president Urhobo Youth council, Abuja chapter, General Aghogho Peter who made the appeal in a statement to the Vanguard said he was really disturbed when he saw the video by Alhaji Dokubo where he spoke on Tompolo.

He said there was urgent need for Ijaw leaders to step in to broker peace between the two, adding that the move was necessary to save the Niger Delta region from been mocked at by others.

“I want to specially call on Ijaw leaders to wade into the difference between Alhaji Asari Dokubo and Chief Tompolo. They need to take the step so that others do not begin to laugh at our region.”

While appealing for calm on all sides Aghogho said all energy should be on how to prove to others that the decision to engage indigenes to work alongside security agencies to protect oil facilities in the region was a step in the right direction .

” Let Niger Deltans from this job show to the country that the decision to engage them to protect the pipelines was a good one. So all effort should be made to stop the fighting among our brothers over the job.”

” All hands should be on deck to make the surveillance project a success. All efforts should be made to settle every difference over the job.

” I have congratulated High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo over the contract job. I have been hearing about some comment from a leader, Asari , in the struggle, all I can say is that Akhaji Asari and High Chief Tompolo are both leaders in the struggle. Because of my relationship with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, PANDEF, I appeal to them to come into the matter, to call their children to order.

“So that other state states, areas will not laugh at them. They should resolve the matter. Asari and all other leaders should be recognised. His Royal Highness, Ateke Tom ,Boyloaf , all others should be approached to achieve peace. “

High Chief Tompolo should relate with all ex agitators , carry all along.

