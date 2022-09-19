.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-INTERNATIONAL Human Rights, IHRC, Foundation Switzerland, has appointed Dr. Duru Hezekiah as Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria with immediate effect.

Secretary-General Prof. H.C. Rafal Marcin Wasik in a statement dated 16th September, 2022, said: “As Secretary General of the Transnational Intergovernmental Foundation ‘International Human Rights Commission’, IHRC from Switzerland, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Duru Hezekiah as Ambassador at Large for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of the Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria. I wholeheartedly congratulate You.

“IHRC is a Transnational Intergovernmental Organization established with headquarters in Switzerland that deals with humanitarian aid, protection, and respect for human rights in the world.

“IHRC is a member of the Migration and Home Affairs Department of the European Commission, the Executive Civil Service of the European Union. Our goals are to serve humanity regardless of its material status, color, and religion. Fight against human rights violations, bloodshed, and terrorism”.

Meanwhile, IHRC Editor-in-Chief for African Countries, Fidelis Onakpoma in a statement, said: “Dr. Duru holds a B.Sc. in Accounting from the Ebonyi State University Abakaliki Ebonyi State; Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Enugu; Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Shield of Faith West African University, USA, 2014, Chartered Banker MBA (CBMBA) from Bangor University United Kingdom (UK); 2020. Chartered Banker (CB) from Scotland; 2020 Charted Banker (ACIB) Nigeria, 2020

“He is a member of many professional bodies in Nigeria and International where he has served in different renowned capacities such as: ‘Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria; Institute of Chartered Bankers of Nigeria; Chartered Institute of Finance and Control, Nigeria; Institute of Management Consultant, etc.

“He has so many unlimited achievements especially when it comes to impacting lives and helping the less privileged to the glory of God”.

RELATED NEWS