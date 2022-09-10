Efosa Taiwo

Odion Ighalo was on target on Friday as Al-Hilal defeated Zamalek 4-1 to lift the Lusail Super Cup.

The Lusail Cup is a cup match played between the winner of the Saudi Professional League and the winner of the Egyptian Premier League.

Ighalo scored in regular time and from the penalty spot to help the Boss lift the trophy at Lusail Iconic Stadium which is billed to host the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in December.

Ighalo scored in the 18th minute but the Egyptian giants got an equalizer in the 33rd minute courtesy of Zizo.

Both teams would then fail to find to find the back of the net after series of attempts, dragging the game into extra time.

With extra-time not yielding a winner, the game went to penalties and the Super Eagle stepped up to take the first kick which he scored.

Ighalo is already firing on all cylinders this season scoring two goals from three matches in this campaign for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Last season, the former Watford striker made 13 appearances scoring 12 goals for his side.

