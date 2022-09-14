By Dennis Agbo

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Enugu state, Dr. Josef Onoh has called on leaders in the south east, including governors, political and spiritual leaders to arrest the insecurity situations in the region through joint efforts.

Onoh made the call while commiserating with Senator Ifeanyi Ubah over the recent criminal attack and killing of his aides at Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra state.

Onoh said that a criminal culture has creeped into Igbo land and urged Ndigbo to synergize and mobilize against the criminal forces operating in the region.

He said that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts at tackling insecurity in Anambra state should be supported by all and sundry, noting that if Ndigbo fail to tackle the monster now, it may consume the entire region.

Onoh stated that any society that rises to start killing their own is already dead even before their dream is achieved and urged any Igbo whose hands are connected in the rampaging criminality in the south east to henceforth surrender his or her weapon.

“I commensurate with the families of the deceased, most especially his (Ifeanyi Ubah) personal aides and police officers who gave their lives to the service of the nation. I urge the securities agencies to unite in this fight against criminalities that is prevailing in the south east.

“I call on all south easterners, all leaders to come together and work together with the federal government because the attack on the Igbo illustrious sons have proved that no one is safe. They have already killed Dr. Chike Akunyili and there was also an assassination attempt on his late wife, Dora. Is this the type of south east we wished for?

“A time may come when people from the south east may not be able to come home again if these nuisances are not nipped in the bud. Anybody who fails to help in the elimination of these criminalities would have failed his generation. The battle is not just for Governor Soludo but for all stakeholders and partners because the battle is not just for Anambra state, not even for the south east alone but for the entire nation.

“These brutal killings are highly condemned and the police should not relent in taking back the state from these criminals. I also appeal to our fellow Igbo brothers to eschew from killing their own,” Onoh appealed.

