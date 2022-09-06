.

Omeiza Ajayi, Dubai

Some top Nigerian actresses under the moniker, “Dubai Girls” have been relieving their experiences in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates UAE, saying it is possible to remain in the city and yet feel like one has travelled the whole world.

The quartet of Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, are in Dubai with some of their fans on an adventurous trip to the tourist city, courtesy of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism DET.

At a media parley on Tuesday at the Jumeirah Towers, Oboli said Dubai has been home to the actresses.

“Dubai has been home to us. You can actually see the world through Dubai. There is a piece of every part of the world in Dubai. There is a touch of European culture, Afro-Asian and so on as you tour the city.

“Dubai will always be my favourite holiday destination! I just love the fact that Dubai is different every time I visit. There is always a new attraction for me, it is how truly innovative the city is. As a creative, Dubai keeps my creative juices flowing. Worthy of mention also is the Emirati hospitality, how they open their hearts to visitors, and I love the multi- ethnic food and cuisine”, she said with great enthusiasm.

Akpotha on her part urged fans to stay glued to her social media handles as she promised to carry them along as if they were on the trip with her.

Answering questions about Nollywood which is the third largest film industry after Hollywood and Bollywood, she said Nigerian creatives have been consistent in their trade in spite of negligible or no support at all from the government.

She said the decades of consistent hardwork and diligence have started to pay off as movie streaming sites now compete to acquire rights for Nollywood movies.

Also speaking, McDermott said Dubai’s growth trajectory is easily measurable in that the city has been consistent in following up on its development policies.

She said, like her colleagues, Dubai’s success is not that of the “microwave” but something that came to be through decades of planning and fidelity to project execution and deep maintenance culture.

Speaking on the place of women in African leadership, Jombo who the girls described as the “life of the party”, regretted that while women are ready to, and capable of taking up leadership positions, it would appear that the continent was not yet ready for the womenfolk.

She added that there is a lot for African countries to learn from Dubai especially in the use of technology to drive tourism.

For the Dubai Girls: Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, this marks the third time the quartet will be visiting Dubai together. The first trip happened in 2018 and was followed up by an even bigger trip in 2019.

The ‘Dubai Girls’ had during a scheduled live Instagram session, selected lucky winners from all over Africa to join them to explore the never- ending splendour of Dubai.

The winners got a round trip economy flight ticket, 5 nights’ accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girl’s specially selected activities across the city.

