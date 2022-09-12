…As police confirm Sunday attack

… Soludo condemns attack

Police in Anambra have confirmed Sunday night’s attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District by unidentified gunmen.

The incident which took place in Enugwu Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, claimed the lives of some persons in the convoy, while Ubah narrowly escaped the bullets of the suspected assassins.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra who confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng had already led operatives to the scene of the attack around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu market area.

The PPRO said though details of the incident were still sketchy, operatives were on ground while the situation was being monitored.

He said that further details would be communicated to the public. Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of the state has condemned in strong terms, the attack on Ubah’s convoy.

Soludo’s condemnation is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

The governor said his administration was fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

He described the attack as the “last ditched-effort of a sinking boat” by criminal elements in the state.

He reassured the people that all security agencies were on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack who would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Soludo commiserated with the senator and the families of his aides killed as well as the state commissioner of police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.

Mr Kameh Ogbonna, media assistant to Ubah, had in a statement said the senator was able to escape the terror because of the bullet proof vehicle he was riding in.

“If not for the bullet proof jeep the senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to the senator is dead.

“About seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet,” he stated. (NAN)

