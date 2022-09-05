The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRAA, was established on June 27, 2011, by law of the Lagos State Government with the mandate to create an updatable data base, making it reliable, credible for all residents.



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on July 20, 2022, re-launched LASRRA upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card, tagged: LAG Smart ID Card, in a bid to provide a reliable database in the state, as well as embrace change and align with global best practices.

Sanwo-Olu, at the relaunch sought the cooperation of all residents to register and acquire their Lagos State Resident Card, saying, “This relaunch is particularly significant because it demonstrates our administration’s commitment to the Smart City vision, which seeks to integrate and embed cutting-edge technology into our daily lives and our daily interaction with government and public services.”

General Manager, LASRRA, Engr. Ibilola Kasunmu in this interview with Olasunkanmi Akoni, Assistant News Editor, speaks on prospects, challenges confronting the implementation of the new smart card, among others. Excerpts:

Why Lagos residency card

Really, it’s a form of unique identification number, of identifying you as a bona-fide resident of Lagos state. So, we need the card for security reasons, for easy access to government services. We have many facilities being offered by the state government which is meant for the people, particularly residents.

And inorder for them to have easy access to all these services like: Transportation, Education, Health, Social Services, we are trying to make it seamless for our residents to gain that access by having one card to these services.

Mandatory

Yes, it’s a requirement by law for every resident in Lagos. If you intend to live here for the next three months or you have lived here for more than three months, you need to be registered, to be in our data base. It’s just for Lagos state government to know who reside in Lagos, where you reside and make adequate provision for easy living and conducive environment for residents in the state.

Process for registration

The requirement is to have any form of identification like passport, driver’s license or even workplace identification card as long as you have full name and picture, we will take it up as a form of ID and we need a prove of residence address. Which must have your current address and must be in your form, actually you must prove that you are actually living in that address, it could be your utility bill like LAWMA having your name. We can even take your estate due receipts, if you resides in an estate which is a prove of residence.

Essence of the recently re-launched residency card to the old card

The difference between the relaunched and old residency card is basically the plastic nature. The new card is a smart cart with the ability to carry-out 28 different functions. What it means is, instead of us having 28 different ID cards payment cards which combine all of these into one card.

It has payment capabilities ID, it can be used across board for different government services, like health insurance, and as a mode of payment. For transport as well we can use it on the transportation services, the buses the ferries and the train services as mode of payment and its uses are really unlimited.

I must say each one comes with a wallet account. We are currently working with Sterling Bank. Each card that is issued already has an account associated with it and with that account number you can use it for daily transactions, can be used at ATM points to withdraw money, use it to pay in restaurants, stores, and anywhere POS machine is being used as a mode of payment.

Currently, we are partnering with Sterling Bank, and committed to issuing the first 3 million cards. It’s a wallet account, it’s not your regular current or saving accounts. But, for you to upgrade to other account you will need to go to the bank and carryout what is known as “Know Your Customer,” KYC, where they require your BVN and other detailed information inorder for them to open an account for you. It comes as wallet account, a transactions account for day to day running.

Benefits to govt and residents

To the state government, is a form of data to know where residents are residing, where there is highest population. For example, old people, vulnerable people, the certain areas where they are predominant. So, we need to know the kind of facilities to be provided and deployed to those kind of communities. This will help in cases like providing recreational facilities dedicated to the vulnerable or old people, the kind of primary health centre, because of ailment that are associated with old age.

This is not just for the aged people, we are looking at public generally. If you have the demography if a community is predominantly made up of young couples, it means they will soon be having babies, so we need to make sure that when they start making children we will be able to provide such facilities like children hospitals dedicated to primary health care, primary schools, secondary in that community.



So, government is using the data for planning purposes so that we can deploy infrastructure quickly and adequately across the state.

To residents, as earlier enumerated, is a mode of identification, easily identifiable, accepted in the state. Secondly, financial inclusion. People that ordinarily would not have an account to do business because we are trying to position and promote Lagos as 21 century economy, promote use of technology, because globally that is what is happening. We need to be ready.

It is also about promoting the smartcity initiative, driving Lagos towards realization of a smartcity. So, in order to be compliant with that it will be good for every resident to be ready for Smartcity initiative. We are looking at benefits that would attract certain investments, like we have the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, where we give grants to MSMEs, if you can be easily identified as Lagos resident. You don’t come from another state to benefit from the state driven initiative.

So, you need a prove of residency. It’s just something we are integrating into and we are hoping we will catch on and people comply into this initiative. It’s an easy way of accessing government services, be it financial, educational, health-wise and all of that.

Right now, before you can enroll your child in any state school, you must have LASRAA ID. You need to be registered and the child as well. The registration of children is between the ages of zero to 15 years, just for us to associate and know the demography in the areas. It’s something we are looking at the benefits for residents even transportation, you don’t need to have another payment card inorder to board any of the state government transportation services.

This card will be accepted by all Lagos state provider transport services, For example, if government decides that vulnerable people, aged people, who are stuck at home, to ease their movement, decided to give discount transport fares, even school children during certain hours of the day, this can be applied very easily with the use of the card because we don’t need you to come in for us to activate anything. It can just be configured remotely and be identified because we already have your details. So the benefits to residents are numerous to mention here.

Those civil servants living outside Lagos, working in Lagos how do the tap into benefits

The civil servants working for the state government are required to registered because their taxes are being paid in Lagos and for them to enjoy the benefits of their taxes, access facilities or some of them have to bring their kids into Lagos to schools, they are entitled to register but private citizens who do not live in Lagos and want to buy property in Lagos are not required to register before they purchase property. You can live anywhere and be able to purchase property in Lagos.

But the moment you acquired that property you are expected within 90 days to register with LASRAA, because it is in our law that all landlords and tenants must be registered. Till you acquire the property you are not mandated to have residency ID but after acquisition you are required to have it within 90 days. All residents of Lagos are eligible to register from ages zero and above. Once you are a resident in Lagos, or own property in Lagos you are required to register.

Delay in issuing the ne LAG-ID, Smart cards

We are currently going through a validation process because this started way back in 2011 and active registration started in 2013, so for about nine years now we have been acquiring and building the data base. Now, we are about to start rolling out the smart cards but we have people that have registered as far back as 2013. Unfortunately, some people have moved out of Lagos, some are no more, some have changed addresses, or gotten married and changed names, some were kids when they were registered and are now adults, so instead of going to the data base and printing in large number, and going through a validation drive where residents are expected to go to the portal our website, www,lagosresidents.gov.ng there is a validation portal where they can click on and update their records. Incase you don’t have nothing to change it’s a matter of I’m alive move away from the registry part and go to the I’m Alive registering that’s all that is required.

We are starting aggressive advocacy towards that soon, because what we need is for people to validate. So, what we are doing currently, people that have validated we do have over one million people that have gone through this exercise and validated and proven they are still alive and all the information in the data are still valid we are printing those card first. They will be notified when the cards are ready and go to their respective local governments to pick the cards up.

Now, the people that have not validated till they validate we will not be able to print their card because we need to know that we are printing your accurate updated information. So that’s the major constraint for the delay.

Lagos sets to roll out IM LagID smart cards to residents soon -LASRAA boss discloses

We will soon start to roll out by giving out our cards to residents but we are doing it in phases and within the next couple of months all the over one million people that have registered and validated will get their cards. Its will be an ongoing exercise from there.

Altogether, in our current database, we have over 6.5 million registered residents but they need to validate, they don’t need to carry-out new registrations, All they need to do is go to our website, www,lagosresidents.gov.ng, click on the validation portal, put in your current number and tell us what has changed when you initially registered because you know your address you put down, if your marital status has changed.

If you are registered in 2013 while single and now married in 2017, your status has changed and must be updated. So we need all the information to be updated. If you have moved address, you need to change it as well.

All this can be done online. Only people that need to capture again, maybe due to the time between the last registration and now, we have people who need to be recaptured those are the people expected to complete their registration by visiting a LASRA centre to complete their registrations.

But if you registered 2018 and above and nothing has changed once you hit the validation portal and click ok, that all you required to do.

For those non- internet compliant, semi-literate group

We have offices in 52 out of the 57 councils and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, we also have mobile agents around and enrolment partners who move around from time to time. They work with councils and community leaders to sensitize people where they can be found. We are working with stakeholders so that they carry out this validation exercise in person and for people who want to do it online. It’s not only done online, we are moving around and can go to any of our centres to get registered.

Penalty for wrong information on data

Right now, we are still amending our laws because the current law does not have provision for penalty on giving wrong information but we are currently amending the law so that people that provide wrong information to create two identities and trying to defraud others or distort facts there would be penalty in the new law. The new smart cards will be valid for five years

Security features

This is being printed like a bank card. It’s an ID card first but it is bank card. So all security features that exists on a bank card are on LagID cards in compliant with all data protection and financial compliant that are required by financial institutions.

Homeless persons, nomads

We are working in partnership with stakeholders, like I said we are moving around to register people in collaboration with CDAs, CDC. So, for people without permanent home address, and move around, the good thing is that they are known by the community leaders, so we designed a template that such people can fill and be required to fill and take it to community leaders for them to stamp and attest to knowing the person and can certify to that person’s name. The person’s picture will be there along with biodata captured, incase he has telephone number will be included. And we use the community leader’s address for that homeless person’s address.

Challenges confronting the scheme

The basic challenge is residents’ non-compliance to come out for registration. That’s our major challenge. Going to the community to have their by-in is been so challenging. Though, we are stepping up awareness strategy to see if we can make them see the benefits.

Registration is free and because it comes with wallet accounts you need N1,000 to activate the account you can put more than N1,000 at point of collection which is credited into your account immediately and you get a SMS alerting you of your saving into your account.

Targets in next one year

Lagos has over 25 million population, we are currently down at 6.5 million before the end of the year 2022, we are targeting 10 million people and by the middle of next year 2023 we are projecting to have about 13 million people.

Message to the people, support from Mr. Governor

From what we have seen from Mr. Governor, he has been extremely passionate and supportive about wellbeing of Lagos residents. He is always looking for a way to do more to ease standard of living of residents.

So this card offer to bridge the gap between government and the residents. For example if he wants to empower a certain group it’s easy for him to identify because they are already in the data base.

It’s easy for him to reach out to the group. He is so passionate about provision. He hears and listens and try to address them. So is for residents to buy into this, be a part of the plan to move Lagos to greater heights and smarter city. You can’t expect government to do it all alone without everyone contributing his or her quota. We all have a role to play in building a new livable Lagos State.

RELATED NEWS