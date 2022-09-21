.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, has stressed the need for traditional rulers and religious leaders to collaborate with the commission to tackle rising cases of corruption across the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a day sensitisation dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations in Osogbo on Tuesday, he said traditional and religious leaders must use their influence to reduce corruption at the grassroots.

Represented by retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, the anti-graft agency boss said stakeholders must endear behavioural change among the teeming populace in the country.

His words, “You will Come face to face with revelations from the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative embarked upon by the ICPC that perhaps will shock you as you realize the extent to which corruption has short-changed all of us especially the ordinary people of this country. These revelations, I believe will underscore why every core value of the Ethics and Integrity Policy should be imbibed, practiced and upheld by all and why you as Leaders should deepen your partnership with the ICPC in diminishing corruption and using your good offices in building a better Nigeria for all of us. You have followership, you have influence and command respect, use these to bring about enduring positive behavioral change amongst our people. Nigerians are good people, let not the actions and attitude of a few bad eggs give us all a bad name.

Meanwhile the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Rasak Adeosun expressed optimism that collaboration between ICPC and traditional rulers is long overdue and could help reduce corruption among the teeming populace across the country.

Also ICPC’s Resident Commissioner in Osun, Demola Bakare, while lamenting the spate of value decadence among Nigerians, said with the right orientation, corruption can be successfully dealt with in the country.

