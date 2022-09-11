Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital will from Wednesday 14th to Friday 16th September, 2022 play host to a 3-day capacity building conference, aimed at inspiring young minds from across the 31 local government areas of the State and steering them to greatness.

The event which is tagged; ‘MINDSHIFT’ seeks to engage and inspire our youths to embrace the enterprise culture for a better society and help them acquire the requisite knowledge,skills and aptitude needed to rise to the challenge of the present economic and businessdynamics. It is also a platform for subject-matter experts and seasoned professionals from within and outside Nigeria to share their fountain of knowledge and experience with our youths.

Speakers at the 3-day conference which holds from 8:00 a.m. daily at Ibom Hall, Uyo include, Bishop Wayne,, Apostle Achudume, Dr. Ekaette Umo, Pastor Umo Eno, Dr. Abel Damina, Ms Rose Umoh, Professor Vincent Onigbugu, and Rev Emmanuel Olumide among others.

Ibom Ignite Youth Conference is organized by THE GATHERING; which is a platform to inspire the next generation of youth by igniting their passion, unfolding the limitless opportunities in our nation and helping them create tomorrow’s future today in order to awaken the entrepreneurial spirit in our youths so as to make them self-sufficient and employers of labor.

Participation is strictly by registration. Please visit www.thegathering.ng to register or call 0903 374 2534 for enquiries.

Join the TheGathering; be ignited.

