•They told me, a lot of money is involved

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 35 year old tricycle operator, Joseph Audu, has narrated how his friends lured him with N80,000 out of the N400,000 ransom paid by relations of their victim after their first kidnapping operation in Ore town, Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Audu, who was apprehended in the act by some vigilante members in Orita community, during the gang’s second operation, said his friends told him a lot of money was involved in the kidnapping business if he joined them.

He has however, been transferred to the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), Ondo Police Command, in Akure, the state capital.

In an interview, Audu , who is from Kogi state, said “ For more than three months, they were threatening to implicate me if anything happens to them since they have told me the nature of their business, and since I have no choice, I joined them. “Their threat got me worried to the extent, that even at times, I won’t sleep and my wife noticed that and asked me what happened but I couldn’t tell her what I was battling with.”

