By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nollywood actress, Ferrari Tonia Okoro, the producer of Iya Ashabi Alapepe was widely celebrated on August 26, 2022 for having delivered a new born baby. It was a huge surprise to many in the industry as no one saw it coming because the actress/producer never shared images of her baby bump/

Speaking to Potpourri after the birth of the baby was made public, Ferrari was full of praises to God and all mothers who have had to go through labour of childbirth, saying she almost died in the process.

“I was sick from the very first day I got pregnant. Most part of last year I was sick. Although I was posting pictures most people didn’t know what I was going through. It was crazy that I was in labour for four days. The pains were such I never saw or felt. In fact at one point I felt I would die. I was supposed to have a normal delivery but at the last minute they detected there were issues with some organs in my system and I had to do a C-section. It was by the Grace of God I’m alive and the baby is sound and healthy. Believe me, it was God. What scares me is that even with epidural and all these pains stuff I could still bear the pains. You can’t understand only mothers would appreciate,” she narrated.

The baby girl has since been named “Jaiyeola” possibly after veteran actress, Jaiyeola Kuti who is a mentor to Ferrari.

