By Nwafor Sunday

To prove as wrong the postulations of some Nigerians that police officers are harsh and unfriendly, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday put some officers into test.

In what he called “social experiment” carried out yesterday, Hundeyin stated that he was asked for something cheerfully by an officer, when he was on mufti at Ikeja.

Narrating his experience, Hundeyin via his Twitter handle said that Nigerian police officers are good, noting that they should be appreciated for standing all the time with lesser pay.

His words: “I finally carried out my social experiment. I drove around Ikeja at about 11:50pm, in mufti, in a private car. I passed through two police points. I spent five seconds at the first without a word from the police officer. He simply waved me on.

“I spent thirty seconds at the second. Officer: You be Uber? Me: No. it’s my personal car. Officer: Find me something na. Me: I no get anything. Officer: See as you fine. Find me something na. Me: (silence). Officer: Oya, dey go.

“On both occasions, immediately I was flagged down, I switched on the cabin light and wound down the glass on my side. I greeted first. In addition to this, in the second scenario, I smiled and deliberately appeared friendly.

“Note: They did not recognize me; neither did I identify myself. It never got to that. Papers weren’t even asked for. I am positive there are many people with similar experiences out there. Different strokes for different folks, I know. One thing is sure, however.

“Respect is reciprocal. Appreciate those who stand out there all day and night for lesser pay. Don’t be condescending. Don’t be unnecessarily aggressive. Don’t be docile too. Always be firm with your rights. And don’t resort to taking the laws in your hands.

“There isn’t Utopia anywhere. Report the few bad eggs and we will continue to do internal cleansing. Thought to share my social experiment. Will tinker with the variables next time.

“ADDENDUM: This isn’t to invalidate or trivialize the bad experiences some motorists and commuters have had. Absolutely not.”

