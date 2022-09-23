Tems

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems revealed how she struggled mentally and financially before she gained stardom.

In a chat with GQ magazine, the music star revealed that she didn’t become an overnight sensation as she faced financial struggles while growing up.

She recounted how broke and hopeless she used to be which made her resort to stealing food just to be able to eat.

She said, “I couldn’t take care of anybody. There were times when I was not just broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.”

“I just felt like, what is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.”

The singer also claimed before hitting the limelight, she had to work on her self-esteem

“The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness. This person that can never be anything. I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything,” she said

She further stated, “I just thought, there are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”

