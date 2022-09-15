By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed a shocking reason why she dated the Ekiti state politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

In an interview with TVC ‘Your Views’ hosts, Nkechi revealed that she only dated her Opeyemi Falegan in a bid to spite her American ex, Mike Adeyemi.

Read also: Your money couldn’t keep your husband — Ossai tells Nkechi Blessing

It was earlier recalled, Blessing and Adeyemi went their separate ways in 2020 after months of dating.

She claimed after she broke up with Adeyemi, he started flaunting another girl on his social media.

In a bid to retaliate, she, too, decided to date Opeyemi Falegan which she regretted and thus advised young ladies never to do.

She said: “I wanted to keep this for my YouTube channel but let me break it down. I recently broke out with my ex who lives in America. In the heat of our break-up, we were still trying to fix things when he posted a photo of a lady covering her face.

“I realized there was a man asking me out. So it was me trying to get back at my ex and then we fell into a relationship, a rebound.”

Nkechi still talking about her relationship status, claimed she is currently in a relationship.

She said: “I am in a relationship and it’s not rebound.”

RELATED NEWS